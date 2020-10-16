Military Intelligence nabs two for impersonating as army officers in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Military Intelligence on Thursday nabbed two people who impersonated as army officers and tried to enter Basic Training Centre, Ahmednagar with fake army IDs.



The accused have been identified as Sopan Patil and Tushar Patil, both are resident of Dhule district of Maharashtra. The officials posted at the main gate of the training centre found them suspect and then checked their details where they were found to be holding fake identity cards.

According to the official statement, Ahmednagar Police have booked them under Sections 420, 170 and 24 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

