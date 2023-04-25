Millet dishes served during MP Cabinet meeting; council of ministers approves increasing compensation for damaged crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

CM Chouhan said that a new initiative was taken in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting dishes made from millets were served to the Council of Ministers in place of the food items prevalent in the past as snacks. These included biscuits, sandwiches, cutlets, bajra, papad and kheer. The ministers liked it too.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging millets. The year 2023 has been declared as the International Millet Year by the United Nations. So, to encourage millets, dishes made of millets were served in the cabinet today. Every possible effort will be made to promote millets. It is also very useful for health," the CM said.



Giving information about the decisions taken during the meeting, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The council of ministers has approved to increase the damaged crop compensation by amending Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6(4). Madhya Pradesh has now become the first state which gives the maximum amount of assistance for crop damage."

The cabinet has approved the proposal for the recruitment of a total of 972 new posts for the operation of the newly constructed hospital with capacity of 1,000 beds under Gwalior Medical College. The cabinet also approved the proposal for revised administrative approval for two irrigation projects in Panna district, the home minister added.

He further said, "Proper arrangement of food has been ensured for the poor and needy people of the state through the Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana. In view of its success and impact, the cabinet has decided to set up 45 new Rasoi Kendras (Kitchen centres) in the state. Earlier, there were 100 Deendayal Rasoi Kendras functioning in the state."

The council of ministers approved Rs 7000 crore for the next five years for computerization of revenue courts. Free land was also approved for the memorial of Devi Ahilya Bai in Indore, he added. (ANI)

