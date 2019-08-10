Hajj is a physically demanding journey that Muslims believe offers a chance to begin anew before God.
Hajj is a physically demanding journey that Muslims believe offers a chance to begin anew before God.

Million of Muslims arrive Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj ahead of Eid al-Adha

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Ahead of Eid al-Adha, millions of Muslims from around the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
The first day of this year's Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca was August 9. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated in India on August 12 (Monday).
Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a journey that re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD.
It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to bring followers closer to God and cleanse their sin. The pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.
Hajj is a physically demanding journey that Muslims believe offers a chance to begin anew before God. Muslims circle around Islam's most sacred site, the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca, and perform all rituals that bring about unity, peace and greater humility among them.
During the 5 to 6 days of the holy pilgrimage, Muslims follow the route on which the Prophet Muhammad once walked. They trace the rites of Hajj back to the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail as they are named in the Quran.
Muslims believe God tested Ibrahim's faith when he was asked to sacrifice his only son Ismail. However, when Ibrahim was prepared to fulfill the command, God stayed him and spared his son.
According to Islamic traditions, the Kaaba was constructed by Ibrahim and Ismail as a house of monotheistic worship thousands of years ago. Thus, the Kaaba started attracting pilgrims.
Before visiting Mecca, many pilgrims head to the Saudi city of Medina, where the Prophet Muhammad is buried.
The final days of Hajj coincide with the 'festival of sacrifice' called Eid al-Adha, celebrated by Muslims across the world to mark Ibrahim's test of faith. During the three-day Eid festival, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:30 IST

K'taka floods: All schools and colleges in Dharwad to reopen on Aug 13

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days and ordered that in view of the incessant rains in the area, they will reopen on August 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:21 IST

She never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit saying her humility was such that she never became a prisoner of her many electoral successes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:09 IST

Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Wayanad tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amidst the intensifying flood situation in Kerala, Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hinted that he will pay a visit to his constituency on August 11.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:08 IST

Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur, Nrusinhawadi villages wreaks havoc

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Flood in Kolhapur's Hasur and Nrusinhawadi villages has wreaked havoc like anything. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Hasur village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:56 IST

Women are not assets to be owned by men: Rahul slams Khattar

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his controversial remark made in "a lighter vein" on Kashmiri women and called him a "weak, insecure and pathetic man".

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:49 IST

30,000 moved to relief camps in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As incessant rains crippled normal life in the district, nearly 30,000 people were preventively evacuated to relief camps in Wayanad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:42 IST

Nehru committed the crime of imposing Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was 'criminal' who committed the crime of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing 'cease-fire' in war w

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:38 IST

Raj Thackeray calls for postponing Assembly polls due to flood...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday called for the postponement of Assembly Elections which are slated to be held later this year in view of the flood situations in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:33 IST

Regional groups formed by CWC complete discussions over new chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The five regional groups constituted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the issue of choosing a new party chief have completed their discussion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:15 IST

Man reports fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh in Visakhapatnam, held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was taken into custody for reporting a fake robbery of Rs 20 lakh, police said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:13 IST

Former MLA Rashid Engineer sent to police custody till Aug 14 in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): A local court here on Saturday sent former Jammu and Kashmir legislator Rashid Engineer to the police custody till August 14 in connection with a terror-funding case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Both Sonia, Rahul are mum on their stance on Article 370:...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday that Congress party is divided on its stance over the Article 370 while both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping mum on the issue.

Read More
iocl