Milma cautions consumers against private dairies 'faking' its packet design

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma, has cautioned people against being duped by some private dairies, marketing their products by allegedly imitating the packet design of Milma's premium milk and milk products.



"However, best they try to imitate our external features, no one will be able to match the quality of Milma's milk and other products," said Milma Chairman P A Balan Master.

Milma sources milk from over 900,000 dairy farmers across the state, and it strictly adheres to all food safety parameters before supplying its products to consumers. Its various brands of milk are pasteurised in plants that deploy "world-class" technology.

The farmers get 82 paise of each rupee that a consumer spends to buy Milma milk, claimed the cooperative. (ANI)

