'Mini Pakistans' like Shaheen Bagh have been created at many places in Delhi, says BJP's Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 23 (ANI): BJP candidate for upcoming Delhi election from Model town Kapil Mishra has stoked a social-media controversy after stating that it will be "India vs Pakistan" on February 8 in Delhi.

Votes for all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will be polled on February, 8.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, 'Mini Pakistans' have been created at many places in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh is being replicated at various places. Other places like Inder Lok, Chand Bagh have also become mini Pakistan. Protesters are disturbing common people by blocking road, shutting areas, schools, etc."

He also slammed different politicians for supporting the protestors.

"Manish Sisodia and Opposition are supporting such protesters at Shaheen Bagh but I must tell them that 'Jab-jab Pakistan khada karne ki koshish hui hai, tab-tab Hindustan khada hua h' (Whenever there has been an attempt to form Pakistan, India has stood tall over it) so it will be India v/s Pakistan on Delhi's roads on February 8, 2020", he added.

Hitting out at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and the Congress party he said, "Delhi has not forgotten that Delhi Chief Minister had time to visit Akhlaq but did not had time to visit another victim Ankit Tyagi. This government has helped tukde tukde gang and 'jihadis' in JNU and Jamia to escape from prosecution".

He also declared that BJP will focus on world-class infrastructure and facilities in the capital and will fight the election on 'Desh, Dharam and Vikas' agenda.

Results for the Delhi Assembly polls will be declared on February 11, 2020. (ANI)