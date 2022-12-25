Mini textile park to come up in Hulagur to provide employment to women: Karnataka CM

Savanur (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a mini textile park will be made functional in Hulagur this year aiming to give employment to women.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new Hulagur Police Station building here on Saturday, he said Hulagur village is thickly populated and situated in the middle of Shiggaon, Savanur, and Kundagol taluk.

"It is also an important trade centre. In view of this, the government has initiated a lot of development works. The society and KCC Bank are functioning well and advancing loans to farmers. The minorities are more in number and an Urdu School has been developed. A 30-bed hospital is being constructed and a bus stop has been built," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said a 1,000-tonne capacity godown has been built in APMC and issued permits to traders to do business with farmers.

"An agricultural equipment centre is under construction. The government has given a lot of impetus to social, economic, health and education sectors," he added.

Union Coal and Mining Minister Pralhad Joshi and other local elected representatives were present on the occasion.



Bommai earlier said the state budget for the next financial year will be tabled in February 2023.

"Already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard," CM Bommai said while talking to the reporters.

He further said that after the current session, talks will be held with all the Departments, associations and organizations.

"Preparations for the pre-budget meeting will be started next month," he added.

The proposed budget session would be the last session of the current Karnataka assembly as the next assembly elections will be scheduled to be held.

As the cases of COVID are rising in countries like China, Japan and Brazil, Bommai said that the test for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) tests will be increased as well as ramp up the booster dose.

"Preparedness of the oxygen plants in hospitals, beds, and other health infrastructure is on. The ICU units are getting ready. People must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Whatever protocol was followed in the airports and bus terminals earlier will be re-introduced," he further said. (ANI)

