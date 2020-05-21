Minimum, maximum fares set for domestic flights for next 3 months: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25.

"We have set a minimum and a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi, Mumbai the minimum fare would be Rs 3,500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes. The maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This is operative for three months -- till one minute to midnight on August 24," said Puri at a press conference here.

Earlier this week, Puri had said that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25, noting that all airlines and airports were ready.

Puri said that guidelines have been issued for the passengers and airports, which are to be followed during flight operations.

"The cabin crew will be required to be in full protective gear. Only one check-in bag will be allowed. Passengers should report at least two hours before the departure time," he said.

"A passenger will be required to wear protective gear, face mask and carry sanitiser bottle. Airlines shall not provide the meal on board. Water bottles will be made available in the gallery area or on seats," he added.

He also said that self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device would be obtained to ensure that a person does not have COVID-19 symptoms.

"Passengers with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel," he said.

Stating the rules for different routes for the carriers, the Minister said: "For operations from the metro to non-metro cities and vice-versa, where the weekly departure is less than 100, airlines are free to operate any routes of one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020. For all other cities, airlines are free to use one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020."

The minister said that some tweaking of procedures, based on the experience garnered from domestic flight operations, will be needed to be studied before thinking of starting international flights. (ANI)

