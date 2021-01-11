Minimum temperature likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India during next 3-4 days

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in most parts of northwest India over next three-four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "Due to the prevalence of dry north/north-westerly winds minimum temperature very likely to gradually fall by 2-4°C in most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days."



IMD also predicted that a cold wave condition is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

In another tweet, IMD stated, "It is very likely that cold day/severe cold day conditions at some/many pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan are observed during the next 3 days and cold wave/severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 3-4 days."

"On January 14, the temperature in the capital will reduce again, dipping to about 5 degrees Celsius. There might also be dense fog conditions. But we're not expecting any 'cold wave' here as of now," Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head of the IMD in Delhi told ANI today. (ANI)

