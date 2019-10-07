Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Minimum use of force should be motto of police everywhere: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that minimum use of force and maximum effectiveness should be the motto of police everywhere in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for New India and there is a need of human touch and sensitivity in the police to gain people's trust.
Shah said in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India', "minimum use of force and maximum effectiveness should be the motto of police everywhere and there is a need for human touch and sensitivity in the Police to gain peoples' trust."
Addressing the probationers of the 2018 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) here, Shah called for a conceptual change in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and said that the amended code must be in line with India being a welfare state.
He noted that the purpose of the IPC and the CrPC has shifted from preservation of the British empire to the welfare of the people and this has to be reflected in the provisions and application of the code.
The Home Minister said there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about the police.
According to a Home Ministry release, Shah advised the probationers to never run away from responsibility and never compromise with discipline.
He said that there are three constituents of the constitutional framework of the country -- the people, the government and the bureaucracy.
The government and the bureaucracy need to perform their roles responsibly in order to effectively implement the Constitution in its letter and spirit, he noted.
The minister encouraged the probationers to be a proud part of a service that is continuously working to ensure the safety and security of the people.
Speaking of the changing role of police, he said that the "colonial role of police as an agent of fear" was not the reality now.
He said the fear associated with police should be removed by bringing a positive behavioural change in the personnel and added that the IPS as an institution must make this change percolate to the grassroots.
He said that maintaining peace and stability was very important to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of a $5 trillion economy.
The minister said that for developing a positive image of the police, it is necessary that young probationers focus on discharging their official duties honestly and make a positive contribution to the betterment of the society.
He said contrary to the image of police portrayed in popular culture, it is the police officers from top to bottom who are responsible for maintaining law and order and safeguarding the internal
The minister said reforming the system does not mean shunning traditional ways of policing totally and is a continuous process of adapting old methods to address new challenges.
Noting that the challenges faced by societies change and so should the responses to them from laws to technology, he said the government is committed to police reforms and encouraged the probationers to individually carry out small yet important improvements in local police functioning, wherever they were posted. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Quota not answer to inadequate representation of women in police: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that gender-based reservation was not the answer to the issue of inadequate representation of women in the police and lady IPS officers can inspire other women to join the police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:45 IST

Delhi: Only 356 cases of dengue against 650 by this time last year

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the number of dengue cases to just 356 as compared to 650 by this time last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:32 IST

Bold decisions needed for people's benefit without worrying of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that some bold decisions were necessary for the people's benefit without getting bogged down by the fear of backlash and noted that a single bullet has been not been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:28 IST

MP: Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigy burnt to ashes after...

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A day before Dusshera, an effigy of Ravana stuffed with firecrackers burnt to ashes after coming in contact with an electricity powerline near a bus stand in Sironj area of Vidisha district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:20 IST

J-K: Hindu, Muslim artisans set example of communal harmony by...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Art knows no religion, believes Mohammad who heads a group of Hindu and Muslim artisans which has kept alive an over three-decade-old tradition of preparing Dusshera effigies here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:19 IST

Sanjay Nirupam calls Kharge a 'strategist with malafide intent'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday launched a scathing attack on veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, calling him a strategist who is suffering from "malafide intent".

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:13 IST

Maharashtra: 10th edition of Indo-Maldives Joint Military...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Indo-Maldives Joint Military Exercise called 'Exercise Ekuverin-2019', kicked off on Monday with a grand opening ceremony at Aundh Military Station in Maharashtra's Pune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:58 IST

Senior CRPF officer meets Jitendra Singh, says situation in J-K normal

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): CRPF's North Zone Director General (DG) Zulfiqar Hasan on Monday met Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:55 IST

Anti-terror exercises conducted under India-Kazakhstan joint...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): On the fifth day of the India-Kazakhstan joint annual military exercise 'KAZIND 2019' here on Monday, soldiers took part in anti-terror exercises and undertook various types of training including helicopter slithering, emplaning, deplaning etc.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:50 IST

Nagaland: Another NSCN-IM member arrested for killing Arunachal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused affiliated with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for his alleged connection in the murder of an Arunachal Pradesh's MP, Tirong Aboh and 10 others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:44 IST

Forget making it Paris, it's enough if Patna remains Patna: JDU...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Alleging that all the attempts by administration to flush out water from the inundated areas in the Patna are in vain, JDU leader Ajay Alok on Monday took a jibe saying that instead of promising to make Patna into Paris, "its more than enough if Patna remains Patna"

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:30 IST

NRC should be seen as constitutional exercise, not political: Amit Shah

New Delhi,[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The National Register of Citizens should be seen as a constitutional and not political exercise, Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

Read More
iocl