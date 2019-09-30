Union Minister Ashwini Choubey speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Minister blames 'Hathiya Nakshatra ki barish' for Bihar floods

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Monday blamed "Hathiya Nakshatra" for incessant rains and floods in parts of Bihar over past few days.
"For last few days, Bihar is seeing heavy rainfall....rains due to "Hathiya Nakshatra" are very serious ('hathiya nakshatra' ki barish badi hi gambhir ho jata hai)," he said while talking to ANI.
Heavy rains occur in the last week of the Ashvin, the seventh month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, the Vikram Samvat. This downpour is called Hathiya Nakshatra. But this year, continuous heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in several parts of Bihar.
The Minister said that rains have taken the form of natural calamity while adding that both Central and State government are ready to tackle the situation.
"The situation in Bhagalpur, Patna and other places is serious due to heavy rainfall. Government is prepared to fight. People need to have some patience and keep calm. The Centre and Bihar government are working on it," he said.
The Minister expressed confidence that the situation will be overcome soon.
Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit said, "I have requested the chairman of Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas."
According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall and other accidents occurred due to heavy showers including wall collapse and uprooting of trees.
Choubey also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits meant for those living in Delhi.
"Bihar is the land of Chanakya, Chandragupta, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Jay Prakash Narayan and land of Gandhi's Champaran. Such statements on Bihar are shameful, painful and unfortunate," the Union Minister said
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing an event on Sunday had said, "The situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:43 IST

Rain water enters into Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India] Sept 30 (ANI): With incessant rains in the region resulting in water logging in many areas of Patna, Jakkanpur Police Station has also been flooded by the rainwater on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:41 IST

Seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena to be announced in next few hours: BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Shiv-Sena and BJP have reached to a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Monday, adding that the announcement will be made in the next few hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:26 IST

NDRF deploys 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar to tackle floods

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As the state is battling floods, considering the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:25 IST

Indian Army team scales Mt Balijuri in Uttarakhand

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A team of Bombay Sappers, from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, has successfully completed a mountaineering expedition to Mount Balijuri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST

Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to be flagged off on Oct 4, says DMRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line will be formally flagged off on October 4 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:20 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 2 held with 270 cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Two people have been arrested after 270-kilogram cannabis was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:09 IST

1 dead, 5 injured after under construction railway shed...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A man died and five others sustained injuries on Monday after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed in Howrah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:05 IST

SC may hear Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays if need arises

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said that if the need arises, it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays as well to ensure that the hearing is concluded by October 18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:01 IST

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Court adjourns hearing till Oct 7

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Panaji Sessions court on Monday adjourned till October 7 the hearing in the sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:00 IST

CBI seeks more time to probe charges against Asthana, Devender Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate the bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:59 IST

WB: Two held in Murshidabad; arms and ammunition seized

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons and seized 20 firearms and 42 ammunitions from them on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:53 IST

Raut indicates Aditya should be CM, says Sena will ensure...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Indicating that Shiv Sena is keen to see its leader Aditya Thackarey as Maharashtra Chief Minister after the assembly elections, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that Sena workers "will ensure" he reaches the sixth floor of Maharashtra Secretariat.

Read More
iocl