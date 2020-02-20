Minister conducts surprise inspection at UP Board exam centers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi on Thursday conducted surprise inspections at examination centers here.

The annual Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams are underway across the state.

"Fifty-six lakh students are taking the exams, all the arrangements have been put in place so everything goes smoothly. Our teachers are not under any pressure," said the minister while speaking to reporters here.

The surprise inspection came after the manager of a school in Mau was caught on camera giving suggestions to students on ways to cheat in examinations.

In a two-minute-long video that went viral, the manager Praveen Mall was even allegedly heard saying, "Do not leave any question, no one sees what is written, leave a 100 rupee note in the answer sheet, the teacher will give you marks with eyes closed."

The manager was later arrested. (ANI)

