Minister Gajendra Shekhawat records statement in defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday recorded his statement before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in a defamation case against Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

After recording the complainant's witness in the matter, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh Jaspal, listed the matter for further recording of complainant witnesses in the matter on March 7, 2023.

Union Minister has alleged that CM Ashok Gehlot made defamation speeches against him regarding the Sanjeevani scam.



Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with advocates Ajit Sharma, Aditya Vikram Singh, Abhishek Pati and Sanskriti S Gupta, Counsels appeared for the complainant in the matter.

Shekhawat has sought to initiate prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.

"This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not been appeared anywhere and the investigation officer did not call him. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat have been proven," Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had told to ANI. (ANI)

