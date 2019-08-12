Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates people, admin of J-K for peaceful Eid

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday congratulated the people and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring peaceful Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

"I congratulate the people and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring peaceful Eid celebration. The manner in which Eid has been observed and namaz was offered is not only appreciable but is truly in consonance with the spirit of the holy Quran," Singh told ANI here.

He said there was nothing new in restrictions imposed on August 3, a day before the Central government announced to scrap Article 370, and said that it has been standard practice since the advent of Pakistan-backed terrorism in the state.

"As far as restrictions and some precautionary measures are concerned, let's not forget that over the last 20-30 years, particularly after the advent of terrorism, this has been a standard practice," he said.

The minister said that the restrictions are imposed as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fact that "Pakistan is up to some mischief".

"Security precautions are taken keeping in mind that Pakistan is up to mischief. It is the main promoter of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan looks forward to creating some kind of disruptions and violent incidents on occasions like Eid, Independence Day and Republic Day," he said.

Singh took on the opposition leaders who have spoken against the Centre's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status provided under Article 370 of the Constitution, saying that the statement of these leaders was often used by Pakistani leadership against India.

"Some of the Indian leaders, in order to score political points, make noises which are music to the ears of the leaders in Pakistan, who use these as a reference point to make their statements or to take their positions," he said. (ANI)

