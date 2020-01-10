Minister KT Rama Rao meets senior functionaries of Aerospace majors in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday met with key executives of several Aerospace and Defence majors in New Delhi on the sidelines of Wings India 2020 curtain-raiser program.

GE Aviation Country Head Vikram Rai met the Minister and discussed the current operations of GE in Telangana and the plans for future expansion.

TATA and GE Aviation have together set up a Center of Excellence (COE) focused on aero-engine components in Hyderabad in 2018.

President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley also met with the IT and Industries Minister KTR.

Later in the day Safran India's Chief Executive Officer Pierre Dickeli also met with KTR and updated the Minister about their recent expansion in Telangana. Safran had initially set up a facility to manufacture aircraft engine parts in Telangana and has recently opened its second plant too.

Telangana Minister KTR also held a meeting with BAE Systems India's Managing Director Nik Khanna and gave him an overview of the defence and aerospace ecosystem in Telangana. BAE System is a multinational defence, security, and aerospace company.

During the meetings with these executives, Minister explained that Aerospace and Defence sector is a priority sector for Telangana. The Minister stated that the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge has already partnered with several Aerospace and Defence organisations for skilling the necessary manpower. (ANI)