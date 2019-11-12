Minister KTR invited to Australia India Leadership Dialogue in Melbourne

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao KTR has been invited to the fourth annual Australia India Leadership Dialogue (AILD), to be hosted by the Australia India Institute (AII) between 8-9 December 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

"The prestigious Australia India Leadership Dialogue is the AII's annual flagship event and the pre-eminent forum for government and non-government exchanges between influencers and decision-makers in both nations," said a press note.

Launched in 2015, the dialogue is held in each country in alternate years and covers a range of themes of fundamental importance to India and Australia. Topics canvassed include governance, geopolitics, water security, trade, economics and business, education and health, it read.

"We look forward to your involvement in what we expect will be a very interesting, constructive and stimulating step forward in the further development of Australia-India relations," said Ross Fitzgerald, Co-Chair, Australia India Leadership Dialogue. (ANI)

