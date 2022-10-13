Minister KTR visits Fluorosis victim Amsala Swamy's home

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Amidst hectic schedule, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao visited Fluorosis victim Amsala Swamy's home in Shivannagudem, Mariguda Mandal, Nalgonda, on Thursday.

Swamy was the same person who was placed on the table before the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 to explain the gravity of the Fluorosis problem in Nalgonda. Multiple parties formed the government but his life did not change.

Minister KTR came to Swamy's rescue by allocating Rs 5.4 lakh through the government for the construction of a double-bedroom home. Thereafter, Minister KTR in his personal capacity extended help in completing pending works of the home. Not stopping at that, the TRS Working President has also arranged a saloon for Swamy which serves as a livelihood.



On Thursday, the Minister spoke to Swamy at length, had rice, and daal talked to his parents and inquired about their wellbeing. The party's Working President KTR said that any amount of help extended to Mr Swamy is not enough and assured him to look after his needs in the future too.



An overwhelmed Swamy said that Minister KTR's visit is a dream come true. It was several months ago that Mr Swamy invited the TRS Working President to visit his newly built home. He recalled the help extended by the Minister - construction of the home and arranging a saloon.

The Minister tweeted "In the much-maligned field of politics, there are few occasions when the heart is happy. Swamy, a fluorosis victim invited me for lunch. Was happy that a Dignity House and livelihood have been provided to his family. More importantly, fluorosis is gone now thanks to Mission Bhagiratha". (ANI)

