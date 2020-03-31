Minister Lalruatkima distributes sanitisers, gloves and masks to Mizoram Journalists Association

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Mar 32 (ANI): The Mizoram state information and public relations Minister Lalruatkima distributed hand sanitisers, hand gloves and masks to the Mizoram Journalists Association in Aizawl on Tuesday.

Mizoram reported its first case of coronavirus on March 25, after a man who had returned from Amsterdam on March 22, tested positive for the virus.

"The patient and his family have been put into quarantine facility in Zoram Medical College of Mizoram. His sample was tested at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati, Assam, which declared it positive," said R Lalthangliana, Health Minister.

Till now, only one person has tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,251. (ANI)

