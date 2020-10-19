Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visits Lailapur, Cachar district amid tensions between Assam-Mizoram

Cachar (Assam) [India], October 19 (ANI): Minister for Environment and Forest in the Assam government, Parimal Suklabaidya, visited Lailapur area in Cachar district on Sunday where few houses and stalls were set ablaze by miscreants on the night of October 17.

Suklabaidya, who said he had arrived as per Chief Minister's instructions, interacted with the local people to defuse the tension and said that the incident on Saturday night was the handiwork of miscreants out to create disturbance in society.

He also assured the people that he would make sure their demands of police outpost and other security related issues reach the higher authorities.

"The civil and police administrations of Cachar are doing their level best to deal with the situation and would take care of the security aspect so that the local people can live without fear.

The government is with you all and will take necessary steps," Suklabaidya said.



Apart from the Minister, several senior administrative and police officials had rushed to the troubled spot along the inter-state border between Assam and Mizoram to defuse tensions and assure the people.

Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli, Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, and DIG Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajib Roy and Circle Officer, Sonai, Sudeep Nath were also present.

Superintendent of Police, Bhanwar Lal Meena, too, rushed to the spot after he heard about the incident last night.

"We got reports of a few temporary houses and stalls being burnt. Local police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We are taking all possible steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in near future. We have also established contacts with our counterparts in Mizoram," Meena said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers of both the states had held talks amid tensions at the border of the two states on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga spoke over phone and agreed to ensure restoration of peace in the border areas. Sonowal also said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister's Office have been apprised of the incident.

A few shops and huts were allegedly burnt and four persons injured in a territorial dispute between Assam and Mizoram residents in the border areas. The tension escalated on Saturday evening. (ANI)

