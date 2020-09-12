Minister welcomes Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act 2020

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has welcomed the New Act titled Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act 2020 brought by the Telangana government to consolidate the law relating to the record of rights in land in the state by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Home Minister said that it was a happy day for him. The revolutionary reforms will do away with the problems faced by farmers and others including pattadar passbooks and title deeds for transactions related to agriculture land and also to secure loans from banks, mutation of their lands after transfer, physical production of pass books and title deeds for obtaining loans.

This New Act will provide maintenance of records of rights in electronic form and validate them; enable landholders to obtain electronic Pattadar Passbook-Cum-Title Deed; automatic acquisition of rights immediately after the transfer of property. It ensures hassle-free revenue administration and eradicates corruption.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that he worked as Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue under Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao and closely witnessed and saw the devotion, dedication, quest, unrelenting and untiring efforts, commitment, and utmost interest in bringing reforms in the revenue administration by Rao and also in initiating and implementing various welfare schemes to for the people of Telangana state.

Home Minister said that only the able leader and administrator who has the utmost commitment towards helping the people particularly the poor and farmers and who has courage can take such a step to bring in historic and revolutionary reforms.

He said the Chief Minister has brought many programmes for farmers and poor like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24 Hours free power supply to the farmers, construction of the country's biggest irrigation and drinking water supply project "Kaleshwaram" in Telangana State.

Many states have followed in the path of Telangana State and implemented various schemes being implemented by Telangana State and even Central Government also brought a scheme alike Rythu Bandhu.

Telangana People would be grateful and indebted to the Chief Minister for promising in the Assembly that the entire Wakf-Lands will be auto-locked in "Dharani portal" and no registrations will be allowed, said Ali. (ANI)