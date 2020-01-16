Ministerial delegation from 12 countries meets PM Modi on sidelines of Raisina dialogue

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Ministerial-level delegates from 12 countries on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue.

Edgars Rinkevics, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia; Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan; Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor of Afghanistan; Tomas Petricek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic; Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives; Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Information of Bangladesh; Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark; Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of The Commonwealth and Vladimir Norov, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, were the delegates who called on the Prime Minister.

A Prime Minister Office release said that the Prime Minister welcomed the leaders to India and appreciated their participation at Raisina Dialogue 2020.

It said the Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale efforts undertaken by the government for rapid and inclusive socio-economic development and highlighted their significance for alleviating major global developmental challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals. (ANI)