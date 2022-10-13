Ministers of Power, NRE of states and UTs to hold a 2-day conference in Udaipur

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A two-day conference of the Ministers of Power and New and Renewable Energy (NRE) of States and Union Territories is scheduled to be conducted in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday.

The Conference will be concluded on Saturday (October 15).

The two-day conference will be embarked by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh. It will be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Minister of State (MoS) for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS NRE and Chemical and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba besides the Ministers and Secretaries of Power and NRE from other States and UTs.



Senior officials from the Ministries of Power and NRE and the heads of Power Sector Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will also be present.

According to the Ministry of Power, the conference will be conducted on the agenda of the Viability of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), Smart Metering, Renewable Energy and Storage, Power Sector Reforms, Ensuring 24 x 7 power supply through timely investment

Rights of Electricity Consumers, Future power system in the year 2030, and Energy Conservation.

The report on the performance of Power Utilities for the Financial Year 2020-21, published by Power Finance Corporation under the Power Ministry, will also be released during the conference.

The Ministry of Power and the Ministry of NRE organize such conferences every year. These Conferences have served as a valuable platform for discussion on current as well as emerging issues in the power sector and also to set the agenda for further development of the sector. (ANI)

