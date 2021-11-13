Ministry of Culture launches Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mobile app

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mobile App to enable all single-point access to all information related to the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's independence.

The app available in android and iOS has details of all the activities and events happening under the AKAM banner. It is free for download app with no age restrictions.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture, the Home page enables users to get an overview of the interesting and wide-ranging content inside the app. These include among others links to sections such as Digital District Repository and Unsung Heroes which are part of an overall section titled History Corner.





"Sections like 'What's New' and 'Weekly Highlights' allow the users to stay connected to all current Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and event details across India and the world. The 'Children's Corner' celebrates the enthusiastic participation of young India in activities related to Amrit Mahotsav.

The Events and Activities Section has details of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations organised by the various Ministries and states/ union territories and has a 'Search' function for easy and direct access from the database of ongoing events," the statement said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

