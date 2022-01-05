Ministry of Culture orders closure of galleries under National Museum for visitors from today in view of rising COVID-19 infections

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture has ordered the closure of all the galleries under the National Museum in New Delhi for visitors from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 infections.



"National Museum, New Delhi is a prime cultural institution of India under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. In view of the evolving situation due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and as per the order vide No.60/DDMA/Covid-19/2021/500 dated 28-12-2021, issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Act 2005, all the galleries of National Museum shall remain closed for visitors from (today) January 5, 2022, till further order in the public interest", read the release from Ministry of Culture.

"However, all the departments of the National Museum will remain open as per DoPT, GoI's order and all protocols of Covid-19 will be followed", the release added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

