Ministry of defence signs Rs 1,700 crore deal for dual role Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missiles with BAPL

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crores under the "Buy-Indian" category.

Induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of the Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets, Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It is notable that the BAPL is a joint venture (JV) between India and Russia, making a crucial contribution to augment the generation of the new surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.



The ministry further said that this contract will further boost the indigenous production of critical weapons and ammunition with the active participation of the indigenous industries.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations. (ANI)

