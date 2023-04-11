Ministry of Education to organise Young Authors' Conference on occasion of SCO Summit 2022-23

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Young Authors' Conference in New Delhi on April 12-13.

The conference is part of the calendar of events drawn up by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, under the current Chairmanship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"The Ministry of Education, GoI has been designated to organise the Young Authors' Conference with National Book Trust, India, an autonomous organisation, under the Ministry of Education, as the Implementing Agency," Education Ministry said in a statement.



The Ministry said that the theme of the Conference is Civilizational Dialogue amongst the SCO member nations - Perspectives from Young Scholars, with the sub-themes of History and Philosophy, Economy, Religion, Culture, Literature and Science and Medicine.

During the Joint Address of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for Youth held in 2018, a wide policy framework for the engagement of youth power of the SCO member states was laid down in order to channelise them into a creative and productive path enabling better global understanding and dialogue.

"The two-day SCO Young Authors' Conference will provide a dynamic platform to explore the avenues of modern education, training and advanced training of youth, wider involvement in entrepreneurial activities and innovative projects," Ministry added

During the ongoing "SCO Council of Heads of States" Presidency of India, SCO aims at advancing the theme of 'SECURE' (Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment), articulated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi initially at the SCO Summit in Qingdao in 2018.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. The SCO currently comprises eight member states (India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). (ANI)

