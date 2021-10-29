Ministry of Food Processing Industries launches 'Dilli Bakes': first 'One District, One Product' brand

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in association with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) on Friday launched the first 'One District, One Product' in the bakery products category of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme in the national capital.

The brand was launched in the august in presence of Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel and Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, MD, NAFED.

The brand and the product have been exclusively developed under the ODOP concept for the bakery which is one of the ODOPs for Delhi. This is the first product, i.e., whole wheat rusks launched under the Dilli Bakes brand and will be followed by the launch of more products, said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in a release.



According to NAFED, the whole wheat rusks is a unique product as it is made with jaggery instead of sugar and contains butter instead of vanaspati. The 260gm pack is competitively priced at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) Rs 60 for the benefit of consumers and is available in unique and attractive packaging that keeps moisture and sunlight at bay, thus ensuring a longer shelf life of the product and keeping it crispier and fresh.

Under the PMFME Scheme, the Ministry of Food Processing industries had signed an MoU with NAFED for developing ten brands of the selected ODOPs under the branding & marketing component of the scheme.

Through this initiative, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in association with NAFED under the PMFME scheme, aims at sending a strong and encouraging message to the micro food processing enterprises (MFPEs) across the country about the vision, efforts and initiatives of the Government to formalise, upgrade and strengthen them taking them a step closer to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in a release.

Dilli Bakes Products will be available at all NAFED Bazaars, E-commerce platforms, and prominent retail stores across India.

Launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, PMFME Scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganized segment of the food processing industry and to promote formalization of the sector and provide support to farmer producer organizations, self-help groups, and producers cooperatives along their entire value chain. With an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2,00,000 micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for up-gradation of existing micro food processing enterprises. (ANI)

