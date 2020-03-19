Ministry of Health urges youths, citizens to become volunteers to help govt in fight against coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Health on Thursday urged youths and citizens to become volunteers to support the government's ongoing efforts in the management of COVID-19.

"Youth and citizens are urged to become volunteers to support the government's ongoing efforts in the management of COVID-19," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.



According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan. (ANI)

