Ministry of HRD now has a more overarching name: Kasturirangan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has been renamed as Ministry of Education as the new name is "more overarching" and will promote not only human resource creation but also research education of all types including mainstream, vocational and professional, Dr K Kasturirangan said on Wednesday.

"The present designation of the ministry as MHRD certainly signifies the limited domain of its role in the aspect of dealing with education training, education and knowledge creation. It has been now renamed as Ministry of Education. It is much more overarching and it will deal with all aspects of education and not restrict itself to only human resource development," he said.

Kasturirangan chaired the committee that drafted National Educational Policy 2020.

"The Ministry of Education will promote not only human resource creation but also promote research education of all types including mainstream, vocational and professional. It will also work with major international bodies for major cooperative programmes," he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved National Education Policy 2020.

"Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to be renamed as Ministry of Education," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said at a cabinet briefing.

This NEP replaces the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE). (ANI)

