India Water Week is being organised between September 25 and 28 in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Ministry of Jal Shakti organises exhibition under 6th edition of India Water Week

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday organised an exhibition as part of the sixth edition of India Water Week in New Delhi.
The exhibition, which is being held between September 25 and 28, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The India Water Week -2019 is being organized in the national capital to bring upon new ideas of mutual cooperation for sustainable water management.
Emphasising on the theme of the event "Water cooperation to cope with 21st-century challenges" the minister outlined the purpose of organising India Water Week (IWW) and hailed various stakeholders taking part in the event.
While speaking to ANI, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: "India Water Week has been organized in India for the 6th time. Various technology providers, innovators and individuals associated with start-ups from across the world and different institutions of Indian Union Government and States are taking part in it. These entities working for the cause of water conservation are doing a phenomenal job and every year they gather here to discuss the issue".
The exhibition showcased technologies, latest developments and available solutions to take on the challenge of burgeoning competition for river and ground waters among domestic, agriculture, industry and environmental needs.
The Union Minister also stated that the government has the onus of providing safe drinking water to each and every household in these challenging times.
"The government of India is committed to its mission of providing clean drinking water to every household through direct pipelines. We are almost at the verge of providing sanitation for all. Certainly, at this point of time, this subject is very motivating and challenging for India", the minister added.
Water resources departments of several states, National Mission for Clean Ganga and other private and government entities have kept their exhibits on display to showcase different methods and technologies that could be adopted for conservation and optimal use of available freshwater resources. (ANI)

