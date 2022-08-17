Ministry of Railways clarifies no change in booking of tickets for children travelling in the train

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Ministry of Railways issued a press release today confirming no change in the rule related to the booking of tickets for children travelling on trains after alleged reports of a change of rule with regards to travelling of children had surfaced.

The railway ministry said, "There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for Children travelling in the train. These reports claim that now children between the age of one to four years will have to get a ticket for travelling by train".



These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. And if they don't want a separate berth, then it is free, the same as it used to be earlier.

A circular dated March 6 2020, of the Ministry of Railways, states that children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, a separate berth or seat(in a chair car) shall not be given. Therefore purchase of any ticket is not required provided a separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on a voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged."

The ministry also re-tweeted a tweet of the Press Bureau of India, through its official tweeter handle confirming the same to avoid any misinformation. (ANI)

