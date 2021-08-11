Ministry of Railways entrusts RLDA to develop 49 more railway stations

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been entrusted to mount up additional 49 railway stations across the country for redevelopment.

"Some of these stations are Amravati, Rajkot, Mathura, Agra Fort, Bikaner, Kurushetra, and Bhopal among others. RLDA is already developing 60 railway stations as part of the Smart Cities project of the Government of India," read the official release by RLDA.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, said, "We look forward to the mandate. The station redevelopment is intrinsically linked to urban rejuvenation. The redevelopment of these stations will offer world-class amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience. It will also lead to a multiplier effect on the local economy to boost retail, real estate and tourism and generate employment opportunities. As a responsible organisation, RLDA is steadfastly committed to delivering these stations as per schedule to fulfil the aspirations of New India."



RLDA has recently successfully concluded a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Puri and Lucknow Railway Stations inviting bids from eligible developers to participate in the redevelopment process. The projects have received an encouraging response from developers and investors alike.

In addition, for redevelopment of the Dehradun, Nellore, Tirupati, Puducherry, Ernakulum and New Delhi Railway Station, RFQ have been finalized & RFPs will be issued shortly. These station projects will be redeveloped under public private partnership (PPP) model.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out 3 railway colonies in Guwahati and Secunderabad for redevelopment. RLDA has over 100 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bidding process.

RLDA is now working on 109 Railway stations in a phased manner. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack, Lucknow and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP/Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India. (ANI)

