Ministry of social justice organises meeting with officials of J-K, Ladakh for implementation of National Trust Act

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday organised a meeting with government officials and other stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for implementation of the National Trust Act, 1999.

The National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had organized a meeting with government officials, NGOs, parents and professionals from union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the first of its kind, the meeting was aimed at creating awareness and developing road for implementation of activities, schemes and programmes of the National Trust.

An official statement from the Ministry stated that the meeting was graced by Farooq Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Guest while Sheetal Nanda, Secretary of Social welfare Jammu and Kashmir was Guest of Honour.

Anjali Bhawra, Secretary of DEPwD and Chairperson, National Trust, and Kishore Baburao Surwade, Deputy Director General (DDG), DEPwD being the special guest. Opening remarks were made by Nikunja Kishore Sundaray, Joint Secretary (JS) and CEO, National Trust. The meeting was attended by more than 167 persons which included District Magistrates, Chief Medical Officers, DSWOs, Officials from Police Department from the various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, other government officials of Social Welfare Department Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and organizations, professionals and Divyangjan from the region.



Farooq Ahmad Khan while addressing the audience, appreciated the initiative taken by the UT administration and National Trust for holding such a unique meeting. He stressed upon being extremely sensitive while handling matters related to Divyangjans of these categories. He urged the District Magistrates to have a very human touch while deciding on the legal guardianship for such persons. He further requested all to come forward and take up the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme. He stressed that the Divyangjan catered under the National Trust Act should always be given priority in all benefits provided by the Government. He appreciated the work done by the National Trust and its commitment in catering to the target population of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He appealed all the public representatives to spread this message in the Union Territory so that many more Divyangjan could be benefitted.

Anjali Bhawra in her address highlighted the need for convergence of all the schemes and programmes meant for Divyangjan whether they are implemented by the Department or by the National Trust so that maximum benefit could reach the target population.

Nikunja Kishore Sundaray urged the officials of government of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to organize similar webinar for taking up the issues related to Divyangjan in their UTs. He informed that the officials of National Trust and DEPwD shall also participate in the webinar. He also informed that National Trust has already sent the amendment in the National Trust Act, 1999 to the DEPwD and that instead of using Mental Retardation we should use intellectually disabled.

KK Shrivastava, Vivekanand running Gharaunda-Lifelong shelter home for Adults with these Disabilities share his experience of running the project for the enrichment of the participants. It was appreciated by all that even during the COVID pandemic the adults residing in Gharaunda continued there itself after following all COVID related protocols and no one suffered with the infection. The recreation activities are conducted regularly which have shown improvements in the adults. The beneficiaries are trained in paper bag making and are also earning through this activity.

At the end, Sheetal Nanda shared the key points emerging out of the meeting. She urged DMs to rope in District Legal Services Authorities so that the legal rights of these Divyaangjans to be protected. (ANI)

