Ministry Of Textile's Republic Day tableau showcases evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Ministry Of Textile's (MoT) tableau showcased the theme "shuttling to the future", attempting to take the viewers through the lens of this journey from past to the future.

The concept of this tableau is inspired by the 'Shuttle' used in weaving. This traditional weaving shuttle transforms into a Space-shuttle, reflecting the evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles. The ministry is trying to display India's strengths in traditional textiles and natural fibres globally which is now emerging as a key player in technical textiles.

The tableaux front part represents shuttle and has charkas, cotton balls and silk cocoon on top which represent fibre to yarn conversion. The rear part has coloured yarns which are converted into fabric by looms and in turn into different traditional to technical apparel. The end of



the tableau has two exhaust jets of a Space-shuttle. A weaver on it is weaving a beautiful yarn-dyed fabric in the handloom.

Next to that is "India size", NIFT undertaking this project of national importance and developing a comprehensive body size chart for the Indian population.

"During the Covid-19 crisis when global manufacturing came to a grinding halt, India became the second-largest PPE kit manufacturer", stated the Ministry.

Live models on the tableau are on renowned traditional colourful textiles of the various states and technical textiles (health care sector). (ANI)

