Ministry of Tourism organises 'CEO round table on Sustainable Tourism'

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) organised a 'CEO round table on Sustainable Tourism' on Friday.

The round table aimed to enhance awareness of industry stakeholders on national and global priorities for sustainable tourism and share and promote best practices on sustainable tourism.

On the occasion Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh, said, "Everybody wants to mainstream sustainability in all aspects of life, including tourism and highlighted the fact that with G20 around the corner it is important to step up our commitment towards it."

He also informed that there are four tourism track meetings slated to be held during G-20. Arvind Singh added that it is the ideal time that India should take the leadership position in responsible tourism.



The round table followed and drew linkages with the following three important initiatives on sustainable Tourism, which was signed by participants, with an objective to accelerate sustainable consumption and production (SCP) in tourism policies and practices for addressing the triple planetary crisis and accelerate low carbon, climate resilient and green economic transformation of tourism sector.

According to the official release, "Tourism sector's contribution to a growing economy and livelihoods for millions of people, is well recognised. It is an important driver for growth in economic activities and local livelihoods and an essential medium for showcasing natural and cultural heritage."

Tourism was also one of the hardest hit sectors during the global COVID19 pandemic and is constantly dealing with growing threats of climate change, degradation of ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

"The COVID19 pandemic has further highlighted the link between human health risk, biodiversity, and the economic system, underscoring the need to simultaneously boost resilience and sustainability of the tourism sector, in response to the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, to ensure prosperity for all," it further added.

On June 4, the Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with United Environment Program (UNEP) and Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) organized the National Summit on Developing Sustainable & Responsible Tourist Destinations and launched the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism and Responsible Traveller Campaign. (ANI)

