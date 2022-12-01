Ministry urges defence manufacturers to formulate policies on reservation for Ex-Agniveers in corporate jobs

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements for ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.

An interaction session was organised by the Ministry of Defence on November 30, 2022, with the Indian Defence Industry under the aegis of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies.

The session was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L and T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.



The Defence Secretary highlighted the endeavour of the Government to gainfully utilise the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with Armed Forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation-building.

"The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional workforce which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry," Giridhar Aramane said.

The senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment to the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces. They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry. (ANI)

