Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): A minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the early hours of Sunday, according to the police.
The vehicle was travelling from Madurai to Kumbakonam.
According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am after which the injured were shifted to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment.
Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)
Minivan with 24 passengers onboard meets with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 03:46 IST
