Minor alerts security at Delhi metro station, foils mother's suicide bid

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A minor boy foiled his mother's alleged suicide attempt by alerting security personnel deployed at a metro station in New Delhi.

The incident took place on Thursday at North West Delhi's Inderlok metro station

The woman left her two children alone in the unpaid area of the metro station and proceeded to the platform with an intention to commit suicide, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel said.

Acting on the situation, one of the children immediately rushed to the security personnel and informed them about the incident. The security personnel swung into action and reached the spot to save her.

The woman was later handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation.

According to the police, the woman is mentally disturbed and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

