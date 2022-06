Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 16 (ANI): Seven people, including a minor, were charred to death after a vehicle in which they were going to attend a wedding fell into a gorge in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.



"Seven people, including a child, died as a vehicle carrying them to a wedding procession fell into a gorge in Chhindwara," Dr GC Chaurasiya, Chhindwara CMHO told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)