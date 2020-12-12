Minor among two held two for chasing Gir lion on bike

Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Two persons, including a minor, were nabbed on Friday for allegedly chasing a lion on a bike near Gir forest in Junagarh district, a video of which also went viral.



Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagarh, said both the accused were booked under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"The forest department recently received a video of two bikers chasing a lion. Upon investigation, we found that the video was shot in Gir East division. We have nabbed two persons in the case under the Wildlife Protection Act. Both the accused were produced in a court," Vasavada said. (ANI)

