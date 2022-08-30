Minor arrested in Bihar's Gopalganj: 2 arrested

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Gopalganj, the officials said on Tuesday.

Gopalganj SP, Anand Kumar told ANI, that the incident happened on August 24, when the 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Bhore PS area.

"On August 24, a minor girl was gang-raped under the Bhore PS area. The FIR has been registered and the statement of the girl is also being recorded," the Gopalganj SP said.



The officer further said that two accused have been arrested so far and the mobile used to record the video has also been seized.

"Taking swift action, two accused have been arrested so far. The raids are underway to nab the remaining accused as well. The charge sheet will be submitted at its earliest. The mobile that was used to record the video has also been seized," the officer said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

