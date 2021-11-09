Minor blast at premises of Punjab Police's CIA office in Nawanshahr on Sunday night

SBS Nagar (Punjab) [India], November 9 (ANI): A minor blast occurred inside the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Punjab's Nawanshahr on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

The blast took place at the office of the CIA wing of the police at around midnight. It occurred beneath a water cooler.

According to the police, the reason for the blast is unknown but suspicion is that the blast was caused by something being thrown inside the office.

A forensic team reached the site to investigate the reason for the blast.

The investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)