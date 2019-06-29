Minor boy thrashed by priest in Bathinda gurudwara

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI): An 11-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly thrashed by a priest at a gurudwara in Talwandi Sabo area of Bathinda on Friday.

The boy's mother alleged that they had gone to offer prayers at the gurudwara, where one of the priests, Arjun Singh Shivji, thrashed him with sticks.

The victim sustained injuries on his back and was admitted to a hospital here.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Jasmeet Singh said the matter is being investigated based on the statement of the minor boy's mother.

It is believed that Shivji is a habitual offender. However, the victim's statement has been recorded by the police for further investigation. (ANI)

