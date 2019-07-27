Minor boy thrashed over suspicion of theft, dies in hospital

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A minor boy who allegedly entered a house to commit theft was thrashed by the people in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar and later died, police said.

So far, six people have been arrested by the authorities.

"The minor was in the house and was caught by the owner who beat him up. After some time, neighbours also gathered and beat up the minor," said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya while speaking to media.

The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, she added.

Efforts are on to identify more people who might have been involved in the incident. (ANI)

