Minor drowns to death in Andhra's Krishna river

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy died on Monday after drowning in Krishna river near Kaleshwaram in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Krishna district.

According to the Police, Markapudi Venkat Rao went deep into the river canal. However, because of the high flow of the water, he could not swim back

"Police has filed the case under Section 174 of CrPC. An investigation will follow after legal formalities," said Ibrahimpatnam Sub-Inspector Srinu.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

