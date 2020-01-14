Minor fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant, doused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Mumbai fire brigade on Tuesday rushed four firefighter vehicles towards the Bharat Petroleum plant after a fire was reported from the area.

The officials, however reamarked that the fire was not very significant and was extinguished.

"It was a very minor fire in a pipe. It has been extinguished now. It was nothing significant," said Public Relations Officer of Bharat petroleum. (ANI)

