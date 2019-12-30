Minor fire breaks out at PM's residential complex

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at 7.25 pm at Special Protection Group (SPG) reception area of Lok Kalyan Marg complex, which is the official residence of Prime Minister.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was "minor", sources said.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," said a tweet from PMO. (ANI)