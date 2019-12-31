Minor fire in Uttarakhand Secretariat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A minor fire that broke out in Uttarakhand Secretariat here on Tuesday was doused with help of fire tender.

The incident took place around 12:45 pm in the office of Sanjay Kumar Singh, private secretary of the Department of Justice reportedly after a short circuit in the air conditioner.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot to control the fire.

No loss of life and property has been reported. (ANI)

