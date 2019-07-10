Minor gang-rape: DCW Chief writes to Yogi demands action, compensation

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensation to the family of victim and immediate arrest of the accused.

The DCW claimed to have received a complaint from the victim's mother who narrated the ordeal, stating that the incident took place on June 30 when her family was returning home after visiting a temple near Moradabad. However, they decided to stay at a Dharamshala near the temple when some unknown person approached them and offered soft-drinks probably laced with sedatives. According to her, they all went unconscious after that only to regain consciousness at Hospital in Moradabad the very next day.

The incident came to light when the minor complained of severe pain following which she was admitted in GTB Hospital here in the national capital.

"Doctor revealed that the minor girl was gang-raped and her private parts have been severely damaged," read the press-release from DCW.

"The girl is currently in critical condition and has undergone hours of surgery in the hospital," it read.

Referring to the mother of the girl, DCW claims, "She informed the Commission that despite repeated requests of the complainant, the UP police has been reluctant in recording the statements of the family and registering an FIR under sections of POCSO in the matter."

DCW chairperson Maliwal met the victim and her family in the hospital and assured full support from the Commission.

"It is terrible that crimes against women and girls are increasing in the country. This girl was simply on her way back after visiting a temple and was terribly gang raped that she had to undergo surgery and is critical. I appeal to UP Chief Minister to take a compassionate view in the matter and ensure registration of FIR along with proper support to the girl," said Maliwal. (ANI)

