Minor gang raped in Alwar, photograph of incident made viral

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here in Alwar district.

The accused also allegedly clicked a photograph of the incident and made it viral.

"The accused and the victim are from the same village. Two of the accused gang-raped the girl. The other two assisted them in committing the crime. They also made the picture of the incident go viral," said the police officer.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and gang-rape and the girl has been sent for the medical examination," he said.

"The accused will be caught soon," he added. (ANI).

