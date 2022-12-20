Minor girl 'abducted and poisoned' in MP's Khandwa dies during treatment

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A minor girl died while undergoing treatment after being allegedly abducted and poisoned by four people in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police officer said on Monday.

The minor girl was missing from her house in Phalia locality of Jawar police station area on Saturday. Her family members searched for her in nearby areas on Sunday morning and and with no clue on the minor's whereabouts, they lodged a missing complaint.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said, "We received information that the minor girl's father lodged a missing complaint about his daughter. We later learnt that the girl was admitted to the district hospital with symptoms that are consistent with being poisoned."

"On getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and recorded the statement of the victim. She told police that the day before, she went to a farm where four persons wearing masks poisoned her. She also told police that she was not raped," he added.

"During her treatment, the girl died. Based on her statement, a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC is being registered against the accused. The post mortem report has confirmed that there were no sexual assault and neither did she have any injury marks on her body. An investigation into the matter is underway," SP Singh added. (ANI)